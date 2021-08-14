Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIV) Shares Down 0.1%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,753,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

