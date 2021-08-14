Fountain (FTN) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $694,985.33 and approximately $7,508.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

