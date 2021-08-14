Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,890 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory comprises about 3.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.54% of Fox Factory worth $231,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

