Fox Trading (FOXT) Trading 66.4% Higher This Week

Fox Trading (CURRENCY:FOXT) traded up 74.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Fox Trading coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Fox Trading has a total market cap of $138,664.87 and $12.00 worth of Fox Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fox Trading has traded 66.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fox Trading

Fox Trading (CRYPTO:FOXT) is a coin. It launched on January 25th, 2018. Fox Trading’s total supply is 8,487,614 coins. Fox Trading’s official Twitter account is @foxtradingfx . Fox Trading’s official message board is medium.com/@foxglobaltrading . The official website for Fox Trading is foxtrading.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fox Trading platform is a desktop Dashboard and iOS/Android app, that allows ICO investors to have access to the Fox Trading service, where they will receive signals for trading and also access to the benefits of the Trading Pool. Fox Trading features an Autotrading service to Premium investors where they will be able to copy the system signals automatically with their broker receiving 100% of the benefits. The services described above are going to be paid services, and new users who did not partake in the ICO will only be able to gain access using FOXT tokens. The FOXT token is a ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used within the platform. “

Fox Trading Coin Trading

