Fractal Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $1.40 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.13 or 0.99833630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00870613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

