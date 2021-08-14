Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $255.31 million and $18.33 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00136627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00153503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.53 or 0.99786350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00869996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 255,795,180 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

