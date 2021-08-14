Frax Share Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.87 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00008653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $66.09 million and approximately $40.87 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

