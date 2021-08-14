Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FRLN opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

