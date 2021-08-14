Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,773 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 433,982 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $41,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.