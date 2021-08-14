Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Friedman Industries comprises approximately 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Friedman Industries worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. 33,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,984. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $93.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.