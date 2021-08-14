FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRMO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,468. FRMO has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Get FRMO alerts:

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.