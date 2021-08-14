Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $55.13 million and $21.93 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

