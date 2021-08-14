FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 283.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 191.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 350.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 119,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 1,188,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

