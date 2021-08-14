FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 10,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 60,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $134,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

