FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $49.64 or 0.00105347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 13% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $631.22 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00879183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043899 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001918 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

