FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in July

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FUJIY opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

