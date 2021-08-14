FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. 86,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

