Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

