Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 7,026 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. 1,412,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

