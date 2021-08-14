Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The company had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

