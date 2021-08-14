Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.