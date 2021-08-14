Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

