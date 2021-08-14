Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 896 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 33.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $158.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

