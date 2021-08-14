Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.