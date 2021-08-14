Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $17.61 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

