Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $26.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.