Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $28.49 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

