Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

