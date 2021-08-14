Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,375 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $637.31. The stock had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $638.43. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

