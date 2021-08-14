Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,348,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

