Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 3,563,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.