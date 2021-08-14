Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 11,781 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 885,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.49% of H&R Block worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 670,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

