Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,615,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,015,057,000 after purchasing an additional 157,565 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 47.0% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $227.80. 1,786,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

