Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 5,385,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

