Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 771 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.60. 641,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

