Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases Shares of 40,269 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,175. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $175.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.