Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.