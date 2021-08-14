Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $309.40. 816,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,995. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $310.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

