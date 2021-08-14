Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. 736,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,871. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.