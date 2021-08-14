Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,618.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

