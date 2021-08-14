Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,242 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The stock has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

