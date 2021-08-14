Function X (FX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Function X has a total market cap of $98.96 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.63 or 0.99998054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00078883 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013659 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,335,698 coins and its circulating supply is 207,381,324 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

