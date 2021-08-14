Function X (FX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Function X has a total market cap of $98.96 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.63 or 0.99998054 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00033474 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006639 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00078883 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013659 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
