Fundamenta Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $556,228.64 and approximately $201,335.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,760,085 coins and its circulating supply is 995,556 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.