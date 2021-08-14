Furucombo 24-Hour Volume Tops $665,399.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $665,399.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00153811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.32 or 1.00170522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00874340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

