Fuse Network Market Cap Hits $4.05 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $242,895.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00156888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,169.77 or 0.99912541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.45 or 0.00865151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.