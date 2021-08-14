Fusible Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $212,485.15 and $397.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00155421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.03 or 1.00177905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00860942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

