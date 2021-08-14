Fusion (FSN) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $38.80 million and $9.25 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,368,377 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

