Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Futu by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.20. Futu has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

