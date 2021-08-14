FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $32,223.42 and $9.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 130.2% higher against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00325622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001291 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00961475 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

