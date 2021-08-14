FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,047,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FutureWorld stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. FutureWorld has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About FutureWorld

FutureWorld Corp. engages in identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp and cannabis products, services, and technologies. The company was founded by Saed Talari on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

