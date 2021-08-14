FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,047,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FutureWorld stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. FutureWorld has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About FutureWorld
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for FutureWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.